LETTER: County's health officer managing pandemic well

Managing the Columbia County epidemic of the COVID-19 pandemic is no easy task to expect of anyone. It's time to give Susan Lorenz, health officer for Columbia County, a well-earned thank you from our community.

Communicable disease control involves expecting people to accept "orders" from government offices, and most Americans are not always happy receiving those. There is also the expectation that people will change behavior, and that never goes over well either.

Any time public health professionals come in with a set of job duties that aren't obvious to most of us, the people carrying those tasks out every day are not recognized. Many of the protections we receive from these wonderful people get done without any fanfare. It isn't uncommon for an outbreak to come to them on a Friday afternoon, and it might be necessary for staff to mobilize quickly. These people need to know what they are doing. They cannot learn on the fly.

Managing this COVID-19 epidemic is a tremendous responsibility that includes protecting the disease from being spread through controlling the behavior of all of us and keeping the privacy of those infected.

Well done. May God watch over you.

Janet Van Epps, Portage