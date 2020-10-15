 Skip to main content
LETTER: Courthouse bells charming yet rude
LETTER

LETTER: Courthouse bells charming yet rude

I adore the Sauk County Courthouse clock and its newly restored bells. They lend an air of charming to an already very charming town and square. But waking up to them throughout the night, after being able to sleep with my windows open for years while the bells were out of service, was a rude awakening to say the least.

Living just 3 blocks from the square for 16 years, we determined early on that we could not, on a temperate spring, summer, or fall night, keep our bedroom windows open, as the bells would wake us. As much as we missed the bells during the day while they were broken, we were delighted to realize, a few years ago, that we could enjoy the night air, rather than be cooped up in a stuffy room, or with air-conditioning far outside of air-conditioning season.

I wonder if it would be possible for the county to put the bells on a timer, such that they ring from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m., giving the residents in the vicinity an opportunity for a peaceful night's rest. It would be most appreciated.

Molly Arbogast, Baraboo

