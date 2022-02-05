LETTER: COVID doesn't work that way

In a letter of Jan. 24, Chris Paske asserts, “People lie, numbers do not.”

Paske ignores the fact that people lie—or mislead—by using numbers, as does Paske in this letter whose purpose is to bamboozle readers into believing that COVID-19 is really no big deal.

Paske suggests that COVID-19 is an either/or situation. Either you die from the virus or you don’t. It’s unfortunate if you die, even “tragic,” Paske concedes, but further implies that if you don’t die, don’t worry, be happy. You’re home free.

Only, it doesn’t quite work that way.

You may be one of the symptom-free lucky ones, or you may be sick beyond your wildest dreams. More likely, you’ll be somewhere in between these two extremes. You may initially be symptom-free, but develop lingering physical and cognitive effects that ruin your quality of life.

In addition, you may spread the virus by unknowingly infecting your family and friends.

After speciously using statistics in an effort, ostensibly, to forward an anti-vaccination agenda, Paske ironically states that “people lie . . . to forward an agenda.”

Paske closes by exhorting readers to “Set your emotions aside and think, really think. Please.”

Yes, please, do “really think.”

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells