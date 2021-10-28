LETTER: COVID protocols in place to protect the public

The Declaration of Independence offers us the rights of "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." In asking us to wear a mask or get vaccinated, our national, state and local governments are simply trying to help us all continue the "Right of Life" so we can all continue to enjoy the "Rights of Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." This is being done for public safety so the entire nation, our society and our economy can get back to normal. Do we want to be part of the problem or part of the solution? The greatest generation knew how to come together to overcome huge obstacles. Can we work together to help everyone stay safe?