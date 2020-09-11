 Skip to main content
LETTER: COVID testing in Baraobo School District
LETTER: COVID testing in Baraobo School District

As a proud former Baraboo High School teacher (1964-1998), who still sincerely cares about Baraboo schools, I’m concerned about what could potentially be a serious problem with the in-person classes currently being held in the Baraboo School District.

I understand that the only way to identify a COVID-positive individual is through a lab test. However, the Baraboo School District has no provision for testing either potentially COVID-positive students or adult employees participating in the in-person classes.

Furthermore, if a student is absent because of an illness and has been experiencing Covid-like symptoms, the parent or guardian is under no obligation to have the child tested or to divulge to the school what the illness is.

If I’m wrong, and I sincerely hope that I am, I’d like someone truly knowledgeable to set the record straight.

Might the Baraboo School District Administrator be afforded space in the Baraboo News Republic, perhaps for a weekly or biweekly (fortnightly) column, to publicly answer questions and provide updates of a factual nature on the status of the in-person classes?

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

