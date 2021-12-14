LETTER: Create the miracle of hope

We are in a time of miracles, saints, sacrifices, and hope.

The miracle is quick development of a safe and effective vaccine for the corona virus. Expertise in biology in our universities, pharmaceutical labs, and government agencies helped President Trump's Warped Speed vaccine development program give protection from the virus' worst effects. Public and private health care organizations make vaccines available to all.

Saints have given their lives to treat virus victims. More than 3,600 American health care, EMT, and safety workers died last year from Covid-19 while helping the sick, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Sacrifices by them and thousands more Americans' have saved tens of thousands of lives. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when indoors with people not in our household are minor sacrifices by comparison.