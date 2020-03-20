LETTER: Critics of jail: Use facts to form opinions, make case

His letter contains a number of inaccuracies. The sheriff’s 2020 budget is $15,110,557 not $17,500,000. The tax levy of that is $13,014,771. The jail budget is $6,967,930 not $9,500.000. In addition, there is $1,290,693 of revenue the jail brings in that should be subtracted from the $6,967,930 number. Furthermore, the sheriff did support cutting $150,000 from his budget this year.

Over the years there have been a number of staff studies for the jail conducted by outside sources that state the current jail staffing is appropriate. You simply cannot compare this jail with an old jail and the number of inmates today with the number 20 years ago. Think about all that has changed in 20 years. Everyone is entitled to their opinions; however, they should use facts when forming those opinions.