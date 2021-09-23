LETTER: CROP Hunger Walk

Hunger is one of the greatest injustices facing our world today. It doesn’t have to be. You can feed your neighbors here and around the world by joining Baraboo CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the First Congregational United Church Of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo.

This is a fun, family-friendly outdoor event with registration, kid’s activities and music starting at 12:30 p.m. The walk starts at 1 p.m. A donation can be made that day or donate online at crophungerwalk.org.

This year, area churches have united under one team name, “Baraboo Churches,” but the entire community is invited to this fun and meaningful event where 25% of donations go directly to Baraboo area food pantries. This is the 13th year of Baraboo CROP Walk and this year, the need for hunger relief is greater than ever.

Please join us and let’s make a difference together.

Claudia Bavlnka, Baraboo CROP Hunger Walk Committee, Baraboo