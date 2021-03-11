LETTER: Current rescue bill is beyond corrupt

Although there are dozens and dozens of corrupt aspects of the curren1 "rescue" stimulus bill like Americans bailing out many large unfunded public union pensions with their hard-earned tax dollars or billions and billions of dollars for public schools that still have no in-person teaching. That is just two examples of this ridiculous liberal wish list that devotes 91% of the $1.9 trillion to liberal pet projects.

However, the winner of the most insane award goes to the farm portion of this bill. This bill will pay 120% of a farmer's debt. Not 100%, but 120%. In other words the taxpayers will pay the farmers total debt and also give them a fat check along with it. But there's a catch. White farmers are not included. That's right - only minority farmers qualify. I guess white farmers are expected to lean on their fictitious white privilege in times of need.

This is what Democrats call reparations. A simple definition of that is where millions of white people who were never slave owners pay billions to Black people who were never slaves.

This is your new world Joe Biden voters and it's just beginning.

Welcome to socialism.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam