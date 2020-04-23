LETTER: Customers should be allowed to shop at local businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I certainly do not know when our economy should be open and will leave that decision elsewhere but I do have some thoughts on the closures.

If a lady wants to buy some clothes, she can go to Walmart but she cannot go to a downtown local business, like Smart Women/Fancy Pants. If someone wants to buy some wine, they can go to Festival or Aldi’s but they cannot go to a downtown local business, like Bon-Bon and Bordeaux located inside The Mercantile. If someone needs some fishing gear they can go to Stock & Field but they cannot go to a downtown local business, like D.W. Sports.

The stores that are open can sell those products because they are “essential” businesses that also sell nonessential products. For those locally owned small businesses, while not considered “essential,” their business is essential to them, it is their livelihood.

This scenario is taking place not just in Portage but throughout our nation. I know that if they were able to be open, they would not be as crowded, would take safety measures and would add to our economy. Please shop locally.

Dave Eulberg, Portage