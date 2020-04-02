LETTER: Damm, Pearson and Heiman top choices for Columbus School Board
LETTER: Damm, Pearson and Heiman top choices for Columbus School Board

Dear editor,

Columbus School District residents will have the opportunity to vote for three school board members in the April election. I was proud to serve Columbus for nine years on our school board and I believe it’s important to have an open mind and an appreciation for teamwork in order to accomplish good things for our district. Therefore, I’m voting for Cindy Damm, John Pearson, and Travis Heiman, who together represent school board and teaching experience, our rural community, current district parents, and most importantly, a positive forward-looking approach to being a board member.

Mary Arnold

Columbus

