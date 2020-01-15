LETTER: DDCS seeks volunteers

The Dells-Delton Community Supper offered monthly meals in the 10 months from January-October starting in 2013. Our DDCS committee has decided to cease DDCS in 2020. Each year we have filled the titles of sponsors, caterers, community partners, entertainers, servers, dishwashers, set-up people, and take-down people. We have had more “highs” than disappointments.

Yet, if DDCS resumes, some challenges must be overcome. The work for each DDCS requires three hours, but much planning happens before each supper. We tend to find that some workers promise to come and don’t follow through. Another downside is that volunteers occasionally need time off for health reasons and many volunteers are leaders in other organizations and have other obligations in the community. Therefore, there has to be at least one back-up person for every position.

If anyone has the time and interest in becoming a volunteer, or has suggestions for new formats, call 608-254-2669, my home phone, or e-mail jtorgersonhome@frontier.com. If there is sufficient interest in a revitalized DDCS our committee and other interested persons will proceed accordingly.