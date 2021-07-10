LETTER: Dear 'Not Proud to be American'

Dear 'Not Proud to be American,' I can appreciate your feeling that the USA has work to do, but allow me to offer some reasons to feel good about your citizenship. In the USA, you are free to choose to honor the flag or ignore it. You can choose what to do with your life, who to share your life with, and where to work and live. You can choose whom to represent you in government. You can openly disagree with government, work to change it, and even become part of our government. The point is you have freedom of choice.