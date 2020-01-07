LETTER: Decorating room in Van Orden Mansion highlights season

To the staff, volunteers, board and many local business sponsors of the Van Orden Mansion in Baraboo, on behalf of the Baraboo Range Preservation Association, we would like to send you a big thank you for the opportunity to decorate one of the mansion rooms as part of the mansion's "Lands of Christmas" celebration Dec. 9-10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As BRPA celebrated 25 years of being a land trust in 2019, this mansion venue/event was a grand opportunity to tout BRPA's accomplishments and create a natural Baraboo Hills "Enchanted Lands" environment in one of the rooms. What a glorious event Van Orden Mansion presents each Christmas season in this decorating opportunity. The mansion is open to the public on many occasions during the holiday season, is available for private parties and represents many organizations, businesses and individuals who participate by creating magical Christmas trees and rooms.

We thank all who are involved to make this event happen. The event is truly a Baraboo crown jewel.

Mary Luckhardt Klemm, North Freedom