LETTER: Dedicated Columbus staff continues work through COIVD-19

Dear editor,

In what seems like a moment’s notice and a lifetime ago, the COVID-19 virus arrived to create chaos for all.

Our talented, dedicated, and passionate administrators, teachers, and support staff quickly adapted to a new work environment and on March 30, virtual learning began, with teachers and students in their respective homes under the Safer At Home order from the Gov. Tony Evers. They talk via their computers and students send pictures of their homework.

Under normal circumstances, there would be a lengthy implementation process. But a few short months ago, we hadn’t even heard of COVID-19. As it’s potential impact became reality, the staff of Columbus School District dug in and prepared to bring a level of familiarity to our students in a just a few short weeks. Their work has been absolutely amazing.

In the morning, you may see a line of cars in front of certain pickup spots and buses leaving town. The district is providing free meals for all kids through a federal grant program that also provides summer food service. We thank Lamers for assisting with the distribution.

You will see vehicles parked at our buildings. Although many of our staff are working from home, there are some employees in our buildings.