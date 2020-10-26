LETTER: Defending democracy worthwhile

Defending democracy worthwhile

I am the great, great granddaughter of Lt. Col. George Henry Stevens from Milwaukee and Fox Lake. At the start of the American Civil War in 1860, George Stevens volunteered and helped to organize the “Citizen’s Guard” of the 2nd Wisconsin Regiment (Iron Brigade) from Fox Lake. As a soldier and an officer he fought bravely on the battle fields for three years. He was killed at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. He fought and died for democracy.

My father, Stevens Samuel Stotzer was the captain of a Navy ship during World War II. He too fought for democracy along with our European allies, against the dictatorship and racism of Adolph Hitler’s Germany.

The democracy that my ancestors and yours, and so many other men and women have fought to protect and preserve is of utmost importance at this difficult and divisive time in our American history. The fight for a moral, compassionate, inclusive and vibrant democracy is still worth the battle.

Sara Bancroft Stotzer,

Massachusetts