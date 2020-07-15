LETTER: Defund public education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defund Public Education! Every Teacher, School worker, Dept. of Public Instruction Employee kept getting paid all this time (for not teaching in our shiny new schools). They shouldn’t be getting full pay for a half job! projects.jsonline.com/database/2019/11/wisconsin-teacher-salaries-2018-19.html#!/salary.asc.1/school=lodi. Do you think your child is getting this valuable of an education?

How much did you spend of your own money to get your home-schooling situation up to par when you’re given less than 24 hours notice by Evers that schools are closing? How about a tax deduction to get back untaught (In School) hours? And a reimbursement for your supplies?

You found out how your kids were being educated before the C-19 shutdown, and sampled online education/homeschooling hslda.org/post/how-to-comply-with-wisconsin-s-homeschool-law#. You noticed how fast your kids learn when they are studying one-on-one. The results are much better than Public Schools (where they face all types of bullying and “systemic racism.”

Are you surprised the students see zero value in studying in Public Schools when they are encouraged to skip and go protest about adult issues maciverinstitute.com/2020/07/questionable-curriculum-schools-walk-out-on-education, and are drilled every day on anti-Americanism?