LETTER: Dells Dolphins Swim Team thanks supporters

The Dells Dolphins Swim Team sends a big thank you to our hole sponsors, golfers and businesses that donated raffle prizes to our annual golf outing on June 3. Our fundraiser was a huge success and without your support we would not be able to continue offering our community a great Summer Swim Team Program and experience. It is your assistance that keeps us afloat. A big thank you to Spring Brook.
Thank you to these businesses and supporters: American Family Insurance, Bangz, Bank of Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo Thunderbird Lanes, Big Foot Zipline, BMO, Bobbers, BTU Management, Buffalo Phil’s, Chula Vista, Cliffside Resort, Cold Water Canyon Golf, Culver’s of Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells, Dells Animal Hospital, Army Ducks, Dells Boat Tours, Franks Distributing, Grateful Shed, Holiday Wholesale, Hot Dog Avenue, JAG, Kalahari Resorts & Spa, Lake Delton State Bank, Long Dental Studio, MAC’s, McReath Orthodontics, Mobile Dent Services, Moosejaw Pizza, Old Abe’s Portraits, Original Wisconsin Ducks, Outlet at the Dells, Pirates Cove Adventure, Platt’s, Right to Evolve, Schultz Excavating, Scott Construction, Sherwood Forest Campground, Spring Brook Golf, St. Clare Meadows, Starbucks, Tofson Insurance,Tools of Marketing, UNO’s Pizzeria, Jack and Mary Watermen, Wieser Concrete, Wilderness Resorts, Wild Fun Zone, Wild Rock Golf, Winnebago Gift Shop, Wisconsin Dells Park & Recreation.
Cynthia Ewig, The Dells Dolphins Swim Team, Wisconsin Dells