LETTER: Dells Housing celebrates payment of mortgage

The Board of Directors of the Dells Housing Inc. hosted an ice cream social to celebrate 51 years of service to the community on Sept. 9 at Dells Colonial Apartments. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development mortgage on the apartment building was paid in full in June 2020. That mortgage was the only remaining mortgage of this type of HUD loan in America. It was also the only HUD facility of its kind to fully amortize and continue service of all HUD Senior Living loans in America. Others were closed or sold as a result of failing. The ice cream was donated by Culver's of Wisconsin Dells, and tent rental was donated by the Bank of Wisconsin Dells. Matt Schaefer, who is the new president of the Dells Housing board, and Steve Stuelke, who served on the board for 17 years, shared stories of its history.