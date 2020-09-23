LETTER: Dells' Tommy Bartlett Show must go on

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the closure of The Tommy Bartlett Show, the communities of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton must work for "the show must go on!"

Tom Diehl is more than a prominent businessman. If it wasn't for the work of Tom Diehl neither community would be benefiting from the Premium Resort Tax income. Diehl was more than a leader in getting this legislation passed.

Instead of using money from the Premium Resort Taxes for local improvements like new Christmas decorations, maybe these local governments should actually help "resorts" in financial trouble. Not merely as a payback for all Tom Diehl has done for the area, but for all local businesses hurt by the pandemic. Besides the Tommy Bartlett Show, many small businesses are struggling. What about the hot dog stand in the railroad caboose a block off Broadway? They might need help too.

Also, Diehl's experience and expertise should not be lost by the Dells area. Diehl is a necessity to mentor any new Bartlett Show owner and the whole Dells area tourism industry.

As a former employee of the Tommy Bartlett Show and Fort Dells, these were cornerstone attractions of the Dells not to be let go easily.

Bob Hunt, Friends of Fort Dells, Lodi