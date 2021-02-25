LETTER: Dells United Fund raises $32,750 to support 20 organizations

On behalf of the Board of Wisconsin Dells United Fund, thank you to everyone for your generous support of our cause. Because of your support, we were able to provide $32,750 financial support to 20 volunteer organizations within our area. These organizations provide a great deal of support to many people. Your financial assistance is vital to their existence. Thanks again to Wisconsin Dells Events for their continued support. Most likely, due to COVID-19 issues, we were short of reaching our original goal. If you would still like to support our drive, please remit any contributions to P.O. Box 486, Wisconsin Dells. Thanks again for your continued support of a very worthwhile organization.