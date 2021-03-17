LETTER: Demand an end to human trafficking

The immigration policies that were in place on our southern border had dramatically reduced the flow of drugs and human trafficking. The reduced flow of illegal activity was making it easier to intercept drug shipments and human trafficking. Now our agents are overwhelmed with processing the number of people coming across they no longer have the time and resources to intercept illegal narcotics.

The human toll is even worse. The record numbers of children being held for longer than the legal three days is the least of the problems. Much more serious, many of these children are being sold into slavery by the drug cartels. When they are released by our immigration service, many are picked up by the drug cartels who brought them up here. The families that sent them up cannot possibly pay the $6,000 per person the drug cartels are charging so the children are expected to work that off. Many young girls are being forced into prostitution and young boys are forced to sell narcotics. Most will never escape the slavery.