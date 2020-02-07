LETTER: Demanding respect of Trump a bridge too far for many of us
LETTER: Demanding respect of Trump a bridge too far for many of us

In his latest opine on Feb. 6, Scott Frostman reminds us to get along we must have mutual respect. Or more accurately, those of us on the left must not only endure this president, we must respect him. Seems like the right have finally reached a point where, freed of any shame - see Rallies, Trump - decorum or impedance of laws, they demand respect, with a capital R.

I realize I am not a wise man. However, I have learned a few things in my quickly aging life. First, I have a healthy disrespect for those that demand it. Respect is earned, not given. And from what I’ve seen of the right - from Charlottesville to Ukraine, they don’t act very respectful to the America I love.

Yes, it’s a shame that we all can’t get along. I’ve always believed in order to get anything done in this world, we must work together. They call that socialism now. Frostman is right, most of us are capable of reaching across the aisle with a firm handshake. Of course, a handshake was once a way of confirming that the person you were greeting was not carrying a weapon.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo

