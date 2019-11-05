Pat Nash says not to let Donald Trump divide us. Dave Zweifel tells us how bad Christians are who support Trump. Neither understands Christians period. They quote snips of the Bible to sound righteous but the real dividers of our country are Democratic liberals pitting one faction against another shouting down opposing views.
There aren’t parts of the Bible more relevant or true than another, it’s all God’s true word. Liberals pervert Gods design for marriage between a man and woman - if they’re even sure which bathroom to use. They celebrate killing more than 60 million babies since 1973 and cheer when laws are passed allowing killing babies that survive an abortion.
Democrats put illegal aliens ahead of U.S. citizens, veterans and police. They promise everyone everything during election season, which seems never ending, to get elected to the swamp.
When the first immigrants came to America they learned English, obeyed our laws and honored our country. Now Democrats want open borders, illegal aliens voting and government dependency. How’s that worked out for blacks in America for 50 years? Christians try their best to follow God’s word which offends liberals because they know they’re wrong.
Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor
