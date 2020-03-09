LETTER: 2020 Democratic Convention also a joke

Donna Brazile, then the Democratic National Committee Chairwoman, wrote in her book, “Hacks: The Inside Story…,” “…I at last found the document that described it all: the Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America. The agreement-signed by Amy Dacey, and former CEO of the DVC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias-specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would CONTROL the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.” Later Brazile called Sanders to tell him what she had found. “Hello, senator. I’ve completed my review of the DNC and I did find the cancer.”