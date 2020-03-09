LETTER: 2020 Democratic Convention also a joke

If you thought the 2016 Democrat Convention was a joke, just wait until the crooked-est show in town arrives in July in Milwaukee. We all remember how Hillary Clinton literally stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders.
Donna Brazile, then the Democratic National Committee Chairwoman, wrote in her book, “Hacks: The Inside Story…,” “…I at last found the document that described it all: the Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America. The agreement-signed by Amy Dacey, and former CEO of the DVC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias-specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would CONTROL the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.” Later Brazile called Sanders to tell him what she had found. “Hello, senator. I’ve completed my review of the DNC and I did find the cancer.”
I can see demented Joe Biden on the eve of the Democratic Convention announce, on the advice of his friends and doctors, that he will not pursue the Democratic nomination.
Clinton stole the nomination in 2016 and the table is all set for her to steal it again in 2020. Democratic politics.
Fred Williams, Baraboo