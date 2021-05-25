LETTER: Democrats allowed violence to rend cities

All spring and summer of 2020 the Democrats in cities and states they controlled watched in silence while domestic enemies pillaged, burned and destroyed America's businesses. It was satisfying for them because of their hatred for Donald Trump and their lust for power. They refused Trump's federal help while blaming him for the actions of their financially supported miscreants. Kamala Harris funneled bail money to any who were arrested.

Many Americans were incensed by it and in the fall of the year it came to Kenosha. Seeing that police were again restricted, a 17-year-old boy in nearby Illinois decided to do something about it. With gun and ammunition he went to Kenosha to stop it, probably thinking the threat he posed would be enough.

It backfired and he had to defend himself against older male miscreants who attacked him. He first ran, stumbled and fell, then allegedly used his weaponry against his attackers. Two were killed and one injured.

If Democrat Tony Evers had done the right thing in the beginning, Kenosha businesses would not have been destroyed and this would have never happened.

Matthew Lanser, Beaver Dam