LETTER: Democrats are ruining the justice system

As I sat watching the impeachment hearings I was struck that here we go again both sides voting along party lines. So the only reason the vote went through is because the democrats have the majority. This type of behavior whether it is right or not is maddening. Remember the oaths they all took? The trial does not look like it will go any better. Why won't they let the documents be released? Why not let the witnesses testify if this is a "Witch Hunt"? Not one single representative spoke about President Donald Trumps character. Or his innocence for that matter, just the process. This behavior has been happening since President Barack Obama was elected into office and Mitch McConnell vowed never to work with him while he was in office. And that is what they are still doing. Remember they work for us not the parties. The Senate Trial must be fair. The witnesses need to be called, the documents need to be released so we all, the American People, can make up our minds. Without that it will be impossible to know all the facts. Anyone else miss the late great Senator John McCain?