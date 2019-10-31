So Donald Trump “lies,” had two divorces, committed adultery, etc. Do no Democrats lie, commit adultery, divorce, etc? Of course some do. So how is Trump any more evil than they are?
And regularly separate children from their parents at the border. Trump? Barack Obama had that system in place long before Trump. Today, in courtrooms around the country parents mess up, are tried, sent to jail while the kids stay home, without mom or dad. What’s the difference between that and what’s happening at the border? Nothing. Parents broke the law.
Dave Zweifel seemed to take some interest in what God had to say in the Bible. But he failed to mention sodomy and abortion, two issues the Democrats hold dear to their hearts and which God says are wrong/evil. Homosexual relations and killing innocent life are wrong. God says so. The Democrat Party platform even extols the “goodness” of sodomy and abortion. Trump’s pro-life. Guess most Democrats don’t care what He says. Talk about an evil political document and political party.
Jesus said “If your brother sins, try to correct him.” Don’t try and OK with that? You’re guilty also. A thousand abortions a day? Ouch, look out.
Jim Kremsreiter, Baraboo
