LETTER: Democrats’ devious plan for crisis should be criminal

Anyone that needs more proof that Democrats in Washington, D.C. are the lowest form of life on Earth need to look no further than their idea of a plan to save this country and send immediate financial help to American citizens and businesses at this time of crisis.

Here is what Dems want: Mandates for race quotas in corporate boardrooms, fuel mandates for airplanes, expansion of Obamaphone program, require same day voter registration, pay off $10K in student debt per person, eliminate debt held by the U.S. Postal Service, allocate $35 million to JFK Performing Arts Center, just to name a few. Nancy Pelosi's plan is 1,400 pages so you can imagine this is just a sample.

To make matters worse, 98% of the media, including this newspaper, continue to provide political cover for the Democrat Party. Why wouldn't we read these facts in our hometown newspaper? I think we all know the answer. This is what the Democrat Party has become. This bill should have been signed weeks ago. Americans are suffering. Americans are waiting.

Remember this the next time a Democrat asks for your vote.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam