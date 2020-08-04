LETTER: Democrats get what they deserve by trashing police

The definition of poetic justice: When numerous law enforcement agencies back out of providing security for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Maybe Democrats have learned a valuable lesson. You can't trash and demean 800,000 law enforcement officers and call for their abolishment and then turn around and ask them to please protect you.

Maybe now you realize that blaming all police officers for the bad behavior of a very few was a bad idea from the start and continues to be today. These men and women go to work everyday hoping that they will return home to their families when their shift is over. At least there is enough time to fly in a couple hundred counselors from places like Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis to work security for your watered down event.