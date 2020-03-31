LETTER: Democrats needed to fight for us on coronavirus bill

Richard Kinderman has once again graced the editorial page of the March 27 Daily Citizen with his eloquent pronouncements about Democrats. This time he says, “They are the lowest form of life on Earth.”

His blood pressure is up because he doesn’t like some of the items Democrats slipped into the coronavirus rescue bill. He doesn’t mention this is a tactic used by both sides of the aisle as any legislation moves through the halls of Congress. But according to him, Democrats are the only ones who held up these much needed funds.

I do hope Kinderman will take heart that the low-lifers and the Republicans finally unanimously passed a bill that will help all people impacted by this nasty virus. And I for one will thank all lower life forms for insisting the billions of dollars being injected into our economy will not become a slush fund for Trump hotels or Sheldon Adelson casinos. I am proud Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and their fellow Democrats fought hard to put the money where it belongs - in the pockets of hospitals, small businesses and beleaguered American workers.

Margaret Sherman, Beaver Dam