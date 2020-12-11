LETTER: Democrats on road to socialism

Reflecting on the election of 2020, a few thoughts come to mind. Democrats have become very proficient at finding votes. Joe Biden hardly campaigned at all this year, yet he got more votes in this election than Barack Obama did in either of his election wins. If we look at where the late votes for Biden came from, it was big cities run by Democrats, in swing states after the counting conveniently stopped when Donald Trump was ahead. Shazzam, the next day Biden was ahead. A Joseph Stalin quote that goes something like this, “I don’t care who votes, I just care who counts the votes” may apply.
Democrat Rahm Emanuel was once quoted as saying, “never let a crisis go to waste.” Fear of the coronavirus was used to implement mail in ballots in many swing states. Bring on the shenanigans. Biden himself admitted he had the best “voter fraud organization.” Maybe that’s why he didn’t bother campaigning much.
President Trump will fight the election results, but my thought is he will run out of time. If we condone elections to be run this way, don’t be surprised if corruption, fraud and the “swamp” in Washington continue down the road to socialism.
Hugh Roberts, Randolph
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!