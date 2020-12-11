LETTER: Democrats on road to socialism

Reflecting on the election of 2020, a few thoughts come to mind. Democrats have become very proficient at finding votes. Joe Biden hardly campaigned at all this year, yet he got more votes in this election than Barack Obama did in either of his election wins. If we look at where the late votes for Biden came from, it was big cities run by Democrats, in swing states after the counting conveniently stopped when Donald Trump was ahead. Shazzam, the next day Biden was ahead. A Joseph Stalin quote that goes something like this, “I don’t care who votes, I just care who counts the votes” may apply.