LETTER

LETTER: Different perspective on solar power

In a recent article, an argument was made for the use of solar panel farms as a way to provide energy to our area. This is a topic with many dynamics too extensive for one article, but I’ll attempt to offer a different perspective.

I’ve argued against government intrusion, corruption and overall subsidization of one kind or another in past articles. To me, the introduction of solar panel farms is another example of this. We should be looking for the most efficient ways to provide energy. Right now, solar panels are not the answer, especially in our area. Samsung is willing to pay any amount to put these solar farms in because they are being backed by the government. A government that has been shoveling money into our economy for years, causing massive inflation. What happens when our dollar is worthless because of this? The ruling class will be fine because they control where the money is spent.

Until we as Americans wake up, get involved and demand accountability for the decisions the politicians, from the federal level down to the local level make, we will get more crony capitalism, where the politicians pick winners and losers in our economy.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph

