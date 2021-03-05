 Skip to main content
LETTER: Disappointed hospital and Dean can't make a deal
LETTER: Disappointed hospital and Dean can't make a deal

As a citizen of Beaver Dam since 1964, and a retiree from the Beaver Dam Unified School District, I am deeply disappointed that, because of a negotiation issue between Dean Health and the Marshfield Clinic, I will no longer have access to my community hospital, just five blocks from my home.

Given that our community as a whole has supported our hospital ever since its inception, it is difficult to understand why this situation has developed. I have been informed about this by Dean Health and Marshfield Clinic, however, my question remains, “Why?” Is there no way for resolution so that all of Beaver Dam can equitably benefit from its own hospital?

Annette Kamps, Beaver Dam

