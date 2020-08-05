LETTER: Disappointed on how COVID-19 is being handled

What a disappointment to enter the local grocery store to find that they have removed the Plexiglass partitions at the cash registers. With COVID-19 spiking in Sauk County, this seems a step backward. They are not taking not only our safety in consideration, but the workers as well. Most of the workers do not wear masks or gloves and are handling all our food.
We need everyone's cooperation and consideration if we are ever going to get a handle on this terrible virus.
Janette Heidtke, Reedsburg
