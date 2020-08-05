You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Disappointed on how Covid is being handled
LETTER: Disappointed on how Covid is being handled

What a disappointment to enter the local grocery store to find that they have removed the plexiglass partitions at the cash registers. With the Covid spiking in Sauk County, this seems a step backward. They are not taking not only our safety in consideration, but the workers as well. Most of the workers do not wear masks or gloves and are handling all our food.

We need everyones' cooperation and consideration if we are ever going to get a handle on this terrible virus.

Janette Heidtke, Reedsburg

