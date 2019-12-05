Learn more about plastics and how they contaminate our world at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash St. See a screening of the film, “Plastic Paradise: The Great Plastic Garbage Patch.” This movie is free and open to the public. Childcare and snacks are provided.
This movie asks the question, “Every single piece of plastic that has ever been created since the 19th century is still somewhere on our planet. So if it never goes away, where does it go?” Learn what happens to plastics, the harm it can cause and what practical steps we can take to reduce plastic waste.
Plastic pollution is a major issue affecting our planet, less than 5% of plastics in the world are actually recycled. And sadly, 93% of plastics that could be recycled in the United States are thrown away.
You have free articles remaining.
The Green Team hosts Film and Fellowship on the second Sunday of each month. This is an opportunity to watch and discuss a series of films with an environmental theme.
Debra Nieuwenhuis, First Presbyterian Church Green Team, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)