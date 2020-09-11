 Skip to main content
LETTER: Disgusted, dismayed by Trump's statements
1 comment
LETTER: Disgusted, dismayed by Trump's statements

  • 1
I am the wife of an army veteran. I am the daughter of a navy veteran. I am the granddaughter of a WWII veteran and the great-great granddaughter of a Civil War veteran. I am the daughter- in-law of an army veteran. I am the sister-in-law of an Afghanistan War veteran. I am grateful for their service. However, I am disgusted that according to multiple sources in an article by Jeffrey Goldberg in the Atlantic magazine, our Commander in Chief disparaged our fallen service men and women by calling them “suckers” and “losers." I am dismayed at the behavior of our President, but I should not be surprised. Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Donald Trump has shown us he has no regard for our service members when he demeaned the late Senator John McCain and Army Captain Khan. I am deeply saddened that our veterans’ families have to hear that their sacrifice means nothing to this President.

Rebecca Rundio, Baraboo

1 comment

