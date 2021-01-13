LETTER: Disinformation travels

In the meantime, the original story was being posted far and wide on social media. It was mentioned in a speech on the floor of the House by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Then it was picked up by commentators at Fox News and other outlets loyal to the president, sowing the seeds of doubt and providing an alternate explanation. “I wouldn’t trust a word that comes out of the FBI’s mouth at this point,” Arizona state Sen. Mark Finchem said, after an FBI briefing of congress. When the disinformation effectively renders the official word moot, then belief and suspicion is what remains. Please be mindful of this process as things evolve.