LETTER: Display the correct flag properly

Thank you Al. Ringling Theatre for displaying the American flag for the Fourth of July weekend. If a flag is displayed it is only proper to display the correct flag. The flag you displayed had only 48 stars and should not have been displayed. By displaying the flag you did, you are forgetting the states of Alaska and Hawaii and not giving recognition to their service men and women who have fought and sacrificed for this country. If you display the flag, it is your responsibility to fly it properly.