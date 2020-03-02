LETTER: District behavioral policies need to be changed

The Baraboo School District is blessed to have so many capable and outstanding teachers. Unfortunately, over the last several years, administration has changed district behavioral policies. Rather than empowering teachers to manage their classrooms, they have hindered their efforts. As a result, we see widespread disrespect and behavioral issues in our classrooms. Moreover, an unacceptable number of teachers, including veteran teachers - 48 last year - left the district. These behavioral policies have not only failed our teachers, but, more importantly have failed our children.

Current teachers have expressed frustrations and concerns to a number of retired teachers, who have approached the board. The school board now, finally, is aware of these behavioral problems. Ideally, this information about the problems in our schools should have been brought to the board by the administration.

The board has decided to form a task force to address the issue. It is imperative the priority of the task force is to engage current teachers to lead the effort in changing school district policies. If not, teachers will continue to be marginalized and the current issues will remain; thus, continuing the adverse effects on our children.

Paul Kujak, School Board, Baraboo