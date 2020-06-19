LETTER: District receives favorable referendum debt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was happy to see the District received a very favorable interest rate on the issuance of the referendum debt.

I was even more interested and happy to see that the District had eight bidders on the debt. During my seven years in local government with the City, MATC and the School, I have probably been involved in 50 debt issuances, mostly with MATC and I have never seen eight bidders before.

Impressive interest from bidders corresponds to faith in the financial condition of the District which in turn drives rates lower. The Administration and school boards during my time on the Board, before and presently have worked hard to maintain and improve upon the financial condition of the District and contributed to a very favorable interest rate for the taxpayers.

I look forward to seeing these projects move forward.

Kelly Crombie, Columbus