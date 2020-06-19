LETTER: District receives favorable referendum debt

I was happy to see the District received a very favorable interest rate on the issuance of the referendum debt.
I was even more interested and happy to see that the District had eight bidders on the debt. During my seven years in local government with the City, MATC and the School, I have probably been involved in 50 debt issuances, mostly with MATC and I have never seen eight bidders before.
Impressive interest from bidders corresponds to faith in the financial condition of the District which in turn drives rates lower. The Administration and school boards during my time on the Board, before and presently have worked hard to maintain and improve upon the financial condition of the District and contributed to a very favorable interest rate for the taxpayers.
I look forward to seeing these projects move forward.
Kelly Crombie, Columbus
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!