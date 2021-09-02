 Skip to main content
LETTER: DNR board blind to its mission
LETTER

A majority of Wisconsin DNR board members seem blind to the mission statement of the department. By design or ignorance they are blind to the damage they are doing to our wildlife, environment and the integrity of the very organization whose only task is, “To protect and enhance our natural resources: our air, land and water; our wildlife, fish and forests and the ecosystems that sustain all life. To provide a healthy, sustainable environment and a full range of outdoor opportunities. To ensure the right of all people to use and enjoy these resources in their work and leisure. To work with people to understand each other's views and to carry out the public will. And in this partnership consider the future and generations to follow.”

Aldo Leopold said, “An ecologist must either harden his shell and make believe that the consequences of science is none of his business, or he must be the doctor who sees the marks of death in a community that believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise.”

Obviously, this DNR board majority “believes the consequence of science is none of their business and they do not want to be told otherwise.”

Jayne Belsky, Necedah

