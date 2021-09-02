LETTER: DNR board blind to its mission

A majority of Wisconsin DNR board members seem blind to the mission statement of the department. By design or ignorance they are blind to the damage they are doing to our wildlife, environment and the integrity of the very organization whose only task is, “To protect and enhance our natural resources: our air, land and water; our wildlife, fish and forests and the ecosystems that sustain all life. To provide a healthy, sustainable environment and a full range of outdoor opportunities. To ensure the right of all people to use and enjoy these resources in their work and leisure. To work with people to understand each other's views and to carry out the public will. And in this partnership consider the future and generations to follow.”