A standing-room-only crowd gathered on Jan. 26 to discuss the future of University of Wisconsin-Richland Center, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. This is encouraging. People care about these schools. They certainly provided an excellent education for our two daughters. Our girls were able to live at home, work part-time, and save money before transferring to a four-year campus. Their instructors at UW-Baraboo/Sauk County and UW-Richland Center were first-rate.

The UW system says these campuses are losing enrollment, and that's true. However, let’s determine why it is happening and how to reverse the trend. Let's also consider dramatically-reduced tuition for students who start out at a two-year campus but later give back by working in local food service, community hospitals, as certified nursing assistants in nursing homes, and on area farms. Additionally, make the smaller campuses hubs for the variety of training that could grow our rural communities with start-up businesses -- especially significant with the future of green energy and agri-tourism.

It is time to think outside the box. Our flagship Madison campus is important, as are our other four-year campuses, but we can and should do better for these two-year sites. Let’s figure out a way to save and promote them.

Anita Nelson, Wisconsin Dells