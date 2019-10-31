I'm responding to the Oct. 26 “Plain Talk” opinion by Dave Zweifel. I'm a Christian who supports President Donald Trump, though I do not condone nor approve of his past moral failures or present character weaknesses.
Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. -- Romans 13:1.
Has God ever used sinners to rule the people? Yes, look at King David. He was a man described by God himself as a man after his own heart. The sins committed by King David were not minor ones. He committed adultery with Bathsheba, and then tried to cover it up by arranging the murder of Uriah, Bathsheba's husband.
We can also look at the Apostle Paul. No person apart from Jesus himself shaped the history of Christianity like Paul. Before his conversion, Paul was determined to destroy all Christians by their persecution and execution. Paul also witnessed and approved of Stephen's stoning.
Luke 6:37 is a good summary, Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.
(This Scripture is from the New International Version.)
Doug Jones, Beaver Dam
