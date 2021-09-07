LETTER: Do something good for others

My goodness. The only apparent resident of the town of Endeavor is certainly throwing himself one real adult-sized temper tantrum. I certainly hope that just because one supports a political belief or side, this does not makes that person “evil.” Where is the humanity of people that throw themselves into such a state?

If age has taught me anything, it has taught me humility. I have learned that because one is a liberal, it means nothing more than a label. I have learned that not all Donald Trump supporters are knuckle draggers. I have learned that screaming to the rain - or letters to the editor - solves little but to hear ourselves talk, which when you think about it, is not all that interesting.

You want to change the world? Do something good for someone other than yourself. Be good to others, and praise God. Might sound like old “hippie” stuff to you, but it certainly sounds better than that gobble gook I just read. Maybe his family will talk to him again.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo