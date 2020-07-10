LETTER: Do something now to ensure we have fair elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are you doing to accomplish fair elections this November? What about foreign interference and interference that comes from within a country, federal, states, election boards, political and other groups within our country?

This is another issue where you cannot look back 10 years from now and try to redeem inaction by saying that under the circumstances you did the best you could in 2020.

Now, before a smelly mess in November, contact your representatives. If you can, check your personal voter status or help a neighbor check at myvote.wi.gov. Also, you can request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov. (myvote.wi.gov is surprisingly easy to use.)

Ira Kastenberg, Poynette