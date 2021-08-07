LETTER: Doctors recommend wearing masks

We all want to stop wearing masks. However, with plateauing and inadequate vaccination rates across our region and no vaccine availability to children younger than age 12, experts are predicting another surge.

The most effective way to dampen this resurgence is to vaccinate more people, as soon as possible. However, this will remain inadequate until we are able to vaccinate those younger than age 12. This is why we need universal masking. This is supported by an overwhelming amount of data and has overwhelming expert support.

Local school districts have decided to make wearing masks optional. This is directly contradictory to overwhelming expert opinion. It is expected that many districts will continue these policies into the fall.

There is overwhelming expert consensus that masks are among the most effective ways to keep our kids in school, in person. Please join us in calling on The Board of Education to heed the advice of the experts and protect our communities by requiring masks.

Richard Shoskey, MD; Margret Lenarz, MD; Elizabeth Lownik, MD; Zachary Meyer, MD; Nathan Mustain, MD; Kate O’Rourke, DO; Ryan Plamann, MD; Jennifer Fiegel-Newlon, DNP; Michelle Gardner, MSN; Susan Hellerude-Borchardt, MSN; Jessica Thompson, MSN; Andrea Anderson, PA-C; Samantha Erie, PA-C; Bailey Haas, PA-C.