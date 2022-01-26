 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER

LETTER: Dodd's experience makes him best candidate

I support Rick Dodd for Portage’s Mayor. At the time the splashpad was constructed, Rick was an alderman and later became mayor. Rick informed the community what exactly a splashpad is. Rick was always very frugal and liked the idea but he expected the Portage Service Clubs to raise the funds.

When the Portage Service Clubs worked with the city on building the shelter, it was a cooperative experience. In the shelter is a special area for people with disabilities. Rick included people with an interest in assisting disabled people in the planning.

Today there is always a worry about vandalism at the shelter. Rick’s idea was to use a locking system to open and close the shelter’s door.

As a former member of the Portage Planning Committee, I learned a lot about the laws and the city. Anytime one wants to be a mayor, they should be an alderman first.

A person becoming mayor with no in depth understanding of the city council, could prove to be very costly to the taxpayers of Portage.

Gary O’Hearn, Portage 

