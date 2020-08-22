LETTER: Dodge County residents: Please respond to survey on highway plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Highway Committee wants to hear from you. The members of the Highway Committee are Jeff Berres, Jeffrey Caine, Richard Fink, David Frohling and Dale Macheel. We are asking Dodge County residents to go to the Dodge County website, www.co.dodge.wi.gov, click on the Highway Survey link on the homepage and take a short 4 question survey. The survey is also available on Facebook, Dodge County Wisconsin. It will be available through Aug. 31.

Your responses on whether to and at what level to borrow funds to accelerate the rebuilding of additional roads within the county road system will help the Highway Committee and ultimately the Dodge County Board make budget decisions for 2021 and 2022. With interest rates at historic lows and cost of road rebuilding continuing to increase, money can be saved by borrowing to fix roads now.

Again, please take a few moments and fill out the survey at www.co.dodge.wi.gov. and click on Highway Survey. We thank you in advance for participating.

Jeffrey Caine, chairman, Dodge County Highway Committee, Lowell